April 28 The sale of bonds and notes next week
by U.S. states, cities, schools and other issuers will total
$7.5 billion, including a chunk of debt out of Wisconsin,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates on Friday.
The Regents of the University of California will sell the
week's biggest issue - $1.134 billion of taxable and tax-exempt
AA-rated general revenue bonds. Lead underwriter Jefferies has
planned a retail presale period for Wednesday ahead of formal
pricing on Thursday.
Wisconsin has a $403 million general fund annual
appropriation refunding bond issue pricing through Wells Fargo
Securities on Tuesday. The taxable bonds will carry serial
maturities in 2018 through 2033, according to the preliminary
official statement.
In a separate issue also slated to price Tuesday through
J.P. Morgan, Wisconsin will sell $285 million of transportation
revenue bonds. The debt has serial maturities from 2020 through
2037.
Milwaukee, the state's biggest city, has scheduled three
competitive debt sales for Thursday - $132.2 million of general
obligation promissory notes, $120 million of revenue
anticipation notes and $18.2 million of taxable GO promissory
notes.
U.S. municipal bond fund flows were positive for a
third-straight week with net inflows of $144.5 million for the
week ended April 26, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. That was down from $290.2 million in the previous week.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)