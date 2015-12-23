CHICAGO/NEW YORK Dec 23 Manageable supply,
healthy demand and stable credit outlooks should aid U.S.
municipal bond performance in 2016 despite the Federal Reserve
hiking interest rates, analysts and investors said.
While municipal bonds are ending 2015 on top of the
fixed-income heap, some market analysts expect positive but
smaller returns next year.
Tax-exempt bonds beat U.S. Treasuries and corporate and
mortgage debt on Bank of America Merrill Lynch's master indices,
with year-to-date total returns of 3.27 percent as of Dec. 17.
Barclays' muni index returns as of Monday of 3.23 percent also
outperformed every other U.S. and Canadian fixed-income index.
BofA believes munis can generate about 3.1 percent in
returns next year, according to Philip Fischer, a municipal
research strategist.
"We think the muni market is in good condition," he said.
Morgan Stanley's forecast calls for more-modest returns of
1.25 percent. However, Barclays' muni analysts project total
tax-exempt returns to turn slightly negative at -1.0 percent to
-0.5 percent in the coming year.
"Higher Treasury rates, rich valuations and headline risks
are set to make 2016 a lackluster year for the municipal
market," Barclays said in a Dec. 4 research note.
Last week's Fed rate hike and the promise of fatter yields
could entice investors who have been sitting on the sidelines
with cash to come back into the muni market.
"I think the odds are pretty good that the damage to munis
specifically from (federal monetary policy) will be very
modest," said Chris Mier, a managing director at Loop Capital
Markets.
Yields on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale
are ending 2015 close to where they began the year, with 10-year
bonds at 1.93 percent and 30-year bonds at 2.82 as of Tuesday.
But tax-exempt munis, which spent much of the year yielding
more than comparable taxable U.S. Treasuries, were yielding less
heading into 2016. The 10-year muni/Treasury ratio stood at 86.3
percent and the 30-year at 95.2 percent on Tuesday. Past
periods of tightened monetary policy have lowered the ratio,
signaling munis were outperforming taxable debt, according to
analysts at Janney.
As of Friday, states, cities, schools and other issuers sold
$376.6 billion of munis, 20 percent more than in the same period
in 2014, with refunding volume outpacing new money issuance,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Projections for 2016 issuance range from $325 billion to
$450 billion as still-low interest rates, even after the Fed's
rate hike and an anticipated yield curve flattening, should
continue to accommodate refundings, while pent-up infrastructure
needs could spur an uptick in new money deals.
Nicholos Venditti, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment
Management, said supply may initially climb as the Fed rate hike
could set off a scramble by muni issuers seeing their "last
chance to issue at these incredibly low rates."
Still, Dan Heckman, senior fixed-income strategist at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management, foresees a "big issuance problem."
"Refundings are increasingly going to dwindle," he said.
"It's very hard to get ballot initiatives passed that might
translate to new issuance."
Demand remains strong with 11 straight weeks of hefty net
inflows to muni funds as of the week ended Dec. 16, according to
Lipper.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan
Grebler)