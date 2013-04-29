WASHINGTON, April 29 Moody's Investors Service
continued to downgrade more public finance ratings than it
upgraded in the first quarter of 2013, primarily because of cuts
to California local governments, the rating agency said on
Monday.
"We expect rating activity to continue to be skewed toward
downgrades over 2013 as local governments continue to struggle
with increasing pension and healthcare costs and constraints on
key property tax and state aid revenue sources," Moody's
Assistant Vice President and Analyst Eileen Hawes said in a
statement.
Local governments across the country dominated the
downgrades, but California's cities and counties "dictated much
of the rating activity during the first quarter," with about $19
billion of their debt downgraded, compared to a little more than
$7 billion bonds upgraded.