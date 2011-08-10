(Adds details from California)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON Aug 10 Moody's Investors Services
said on Wednesday that most state, local government and public
authorities that issue debt in the U.S. municipal bond market
are "well insulated from shock," but added that some could be
vulnerable to risk during major market volatility.
"Most municipal issuers are somewhat weaker than they were
prior to the last major market disruption," said Moody's
Managing Director Timothy Blake in a statement. "This is why
some may face significant stress if hostile market conditions
emerge."
While downgrades could happen in those conditions, Moody's
does not expect widespread debt defaults or downgrades of more
than a single notch.
"We expect that the vast majority of these issuers could
successfully manage through a period of diminished market
access and tight liquidity without facing a severe
deterioration in their credit," the agency said.
"Most municipal debt is used to finance capital projects,
and governments have the ability to defer projects if they
cannot finance them at rates that make sense," it also said.
Still, states and local governments had more tools at their
disposal to take on volatile markets and a wobbly economy
before the 2007-09 recession caused their revenues to plunge
and their spending demands to swell.
Revenues have still not come back to pre-recession levels,
and so Moody's does not expect "an exact repetition of these
tactics" to address new threats.
On Tuesday, California's controller said the state's
revenue came in 10.3 percent below forecast in July, stoking
worries that the recent wild swings in the stock market will
send the state's finances into disarray.
California relies heavily on wealthy taxpayers and their
capital gains to provide a large chunk of revenue and the
market meltdown of 2008 helped create a multibillion dollar
deficit in the state. [ID:nN1E7781CW]
Events in the municipal sector as well as in the global
sovereign or banking sectors could create market volatility,
Moody's said. It added that "global developments of a political
nature" could also generate instability.
In its report, Moody's said one root of volatility could be
an unanticipated default.
The agency's comments came after another rating agency,
Standard and Poor's, said state and local governments with the
highest ratings are not at risk from its decision to downgrade
U.S. debt. S&P cited political factors as a reason for the U.S.
downgrade.
State and local governments that issue debt to fund
operating deficits or rely on short-term notes for seasonal
cash flow needs may have greater exposure to risk, Moody's
said.
These issuers, such as California and Illinois, would be
vulnerable if a slowing economy pushed their budgets off
balance, leaving them fewer internal sources of funding, or if
they could not function without borrowing cash.
It added that entities that need to roll over bond
anticipation notes, who have bonds with mandatory puts, or are
struggling with expiring letters of credit and other liquidity
backstops may also be at risk.
Moody's said earlier in the week that in the second quarter
of 2011, the public finance sector faced a record $40 billion
of expiring letters of credit, standby purchase agreements or
other liquidity facilities. The expirations had gone well, with
a majority of those holding the bank facilities extending the
expiration dates or finding a substitute.
With costs of the facilities rising, and the facilities
themselves becoming rarer, the municipal bond market had
worried issuers would not be able to find substitute backstops,
forcing them to sell the bonds to the banks holding the
facilities at high penalty rates.
(Additional reporting by Caryn Trokie in New York and Jim
Christie in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)