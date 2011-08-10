WASHINGTON Aug 10 Moody's Investors Services said on Wednesday that most issuers in the $2.9 trillion U.S. municipal bond market are "well insulated from shock," but added that some could be weakened during significant market volatility.

"Most municipal issuers are somewhat weaker than they were prior to the last major market disruption," said Moody's Managing Director Timothy Blake, in a statement. "This is why some may face significant stress if hostile market conditions emerge."

While downgrades could happen in an environment of diminished market access and tight liquidity, Moody's does not expect widespread downgrades of more than a notch or debt defaults.

The agency's comments come after Standard and Poor's Ratings Agency said states and local governments with the highest ratings are not at risk because of the downgrade it made on U.S. debt.

