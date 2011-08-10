WASHINGTON Aug 10 Moody's Investors Services
said on Wednesday that most issuers in the $2.9 trillion U.S.
municipal bond market are "well insulated from shock," but
added that some could be weakened during significant market
volatility.
"Most municipal issuers are somewhat weaker than they were
prior to the last major market disruption," said Moody's
Managing Director Timothy Blake, in a statement. "This is why
some may face significant stress if hostile market conditions
emerge."
While downgrades could happen in an environment of
diminished market access and tight liquidity, Moody's does not
expect widespread downgrades of more than a notch or debt
defaults.
The agency's comments come after Standard and Poor's
Ratings Agency said states and local governments with the
highest ratings are not at risk because of the downgrade it
made on U.S. debt.
