April 4 Moody's Investors Services on Wednesday again warned that municipal debt backed by bank letters of credit and other facilities could be hurt by bank rating downgrades.

Concern over potential downgrades is mounting as a large number of the facilities are set to expire this year, and a downgrade would shrink the pool of banks where issuers could turn for replacements.

The rating agency is reviewing banks and securities firms, including Morgan Stanley, Bank Of America and Citigroup, for possible downgrade. The review will likely end this May.

Many support variable-rate demand bonds and other municipal securities where the interest rates are reset, with the facilities acting as lines of credit during remarketing.

If those banks are downgraded, there could be "a spike in reset rates, increased incidence of failed remarketings, and difficulty arranging replacements and extensions of support, particularly for weaker credits," said Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Thomas Jacobs, in a statement.

Moody's noted that in 2011 many municipal issuers replaced the debt with variable-rate bank loans. The agency expects issuers to turn more to direct loans in the future.

A bubble in bank letters of credit developed when the auction-rate securities market collapsed and issuers moved into variable-rate bonds. Many facilities provided during the 2007-08 crisis expired last year, affecting approximately $130 billion of bonds.

In February, Moody's said it is looking over thousands of municipal sector obligations linked to 26 banks. It is also considering downgrading the short-term ratings of tender option bonds - where a bondholder can put the bond back to the issuer - and long- and short-term ratings based on a joint default analysis. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)