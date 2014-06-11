June 11 Morningstar Inc announced on
Wednesday that it would no longer provide municipal credit
analyst research and commentary, citing a lack of demand.
The announcement is another hit to the municipal bond
market, which has seen shrinking issuance, dwindling household
ownership, and now, declining interest from investment research
firms like Morningstar.
Morningstar began offering municipal analyst coverage in
2012. The Chicago-based firm said existing content will be
available until the end of June, and it will continue to produce
its daily, web-based bond detail reports.
A Morningstar spokeswoman said there are three employees on
the municipal credit analyst team, including Jeff Westergaard,
who will remain head of fixed-income data and analytics for the
firm. The spokeswoman said the muni team members will be in
place until the end of June and that Morningstar is "working
with them" in other roles at Morningstar.
State and local governments have reduced bond sales,
contributing to an overall market contraction. Outstanding
municipal debt is now at the lowest level since 2009.
Households cut their municipal bond holdings at the fastest
pace in more than a year in the first quarter. Households,
essentially individual investors, now own 43.8 percent of the
market, the smallest share in at least a decade.
