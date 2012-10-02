Oct 2 The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
said on Tuesday it tweaked its proposal aimed at ensuring that
individual investors have a shot at fairly priced U.S. municipal
bond debt during retail order periods.
The board, which writes the rules for the $3.7 trillion muni
market enforced by the Securities and Exchange Commission, said
it opened a comment period until Nov. 2 on revised amendments
designed to ensure that bond dealers adhere to issuers'
directives and engage in "fair pricing practices for retail
investors."
The changes, first proposed in March, would require
underwriters to follow an issuer's definition of who qualifies
as an individual investor during retail order periods that
precede formal pricings of bond deals and to provide detailed
information on retail orders that are placed.
The MSRB said that after reviewing initial comments, it more
narrowly defined deal selling groups and revised its proposal on
maintaining records of pricing information.
The board said the proposed changes were in response to
concerns that some dealers were disregarding terms and
conditions set by issuers for the sale of their bonds to
individual buyers and whether retail order periods result in
fairly priced bonds.