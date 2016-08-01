Aug 1 The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
(MSRB) said on Monday the U.S. muni market's self-regulating
group would not pursue "at this time" a rule to facilitate
disclosure of bank loans taken out by states, cities, schools
and other bond issuers.
The board, which regulates muni dealers, bond underwriters
and financial advisors, but not state and local government
issuers, has been trying to devise a way to boost disclosure of
such private loans because they add to an issuer's overall debt
burden and could include terms impairing the rights of
bondholders.
The MSRB's decision likely means that most investors would
be deprived of this information. The regulator said in March
that only a small number of issuers had disclosed the loans and
other private debt sales on its Electronic Municipal Market
Access or EMMA website.
"The board continues to believe that disclosure of
alternative financings is important for assessing a municipal
entity's creditworthiness," MSRB Executive Director Lynnette
Kelly told reporters on a conference call.
But feedback from market participants indicated a rule would
not necessarily capture all bank loan activity by muni bond
issuers, according to Kelly. She said the board would instead
continue to push for voluntary disclosure, while making it
easier for issuers to submit bank loan information on EMMA.
"We preserve our ability in the future to do rule-making,
but we wanted to give it a little more time," Kelly said.
At its meeting last week, the MSRB voted to send a proposed
rule to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at
enhancing transparency of transaction costs charged to muni bond
investors by dealers, Kelly said. While the board is
self-regulating, its rules are subject to approval by the SEC.
"Providing investors with information about how much it
costs to transact in municipal bonds has been a goal of this
board for several years," MSRB Chair Nat Singer said in a
statement. "Transparency around dealer compensation will allow
investors to assess their transaction costs and use that
information in their decision-making."
Kelly said the MSRB was also considering adding market
indicators to its EMMA website, including yield curves that
would be provided for free by private-sector vendors.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)