WASHINGTON Aug 5 The Internal Revenue Service
has taken a major step toward declaring millions of dollars of
revenue bonds issued by the New Jersey Health Care Facilities
Financing Authority in violation of U.S. tax law, which could
make the interest paid by the debt taxable.
The authority said on Monday it has requested a 90-day
extension to evaluate settlement possibilities and to look into
seeking advice from the IRS and appealing any determination.
For nearly three years, the tax agency has investigated
whether "total return swaps" and other post-issuance
transactions associated with bonds sold in 1993 and 1994 led to
arbitrage. In a total return swap, an issuer pays a counterparty
using the returns on its bonds in exchange for set payments.
At the end of July, the IRS issued notices of "proposed
adverse determination" for bonds sold for a loan to the Deborah
Heart and Lung Center and a loan to the Jersey Shore Medical
Center. It gave the authority 30 days to request a review of the
determination.
The IRS contends "that the transactions utilized an abusive
arbitrage device, 'creating additional arbitrage investment
opportunities for the borrower," Mark Hopkins, the authority's
executive director, said in a statement.
The tax exemption for municipal bond interest is considered
the chief selling point for the debt and often allows issuers to
pay buyers lower interest rates. Most issuers in the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal bond market work with the IRS to prevent
their interest payments from being taxed.
The authority "intends to take whatever steps it deems
prudent to prevent the bonds from becoming taxable," said
Hopkins. "The NJHCFFA is not aware of any other issues of its
bonds that are under similar examination by the IRS."
For the Deborah debt sale, the swaps occurred in 2004,
according to a notice posted by the non-profit cardiac
organization that was dated August 1. Of the $37.41 million in
bonds originally issued, $17.61 million is still outstanding,
the notice said.
For the Jersey Shore Medical Center, $87.49 million in bonds
were issued, according to a November filing from the Meridian
Hospitals Corporation, which includes the center. It said that
$16.56 million was outstanding.
Hopkins said lawyers for the authority and hospitals had
provided detailed responses to the IRS on two separate
occasions, disputing its "purported facts, assumptions and
conclusions."