Feb 12 Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday
2012 downgrades of debt for U.S. not-for-profit healthcare set
a new record at $20 billion, an increase of 213 percent over the
year before.
Of the $20 billion of debt downgraded, three large health
systems, Colorado's Catholic Health Initiatives, California's
Dignity Health and New York's Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer
contributed almost $13 billion to that amount, the rating agency
said in a statement.
"The industry remains under pressure from policymakers and
the public to reduce costs," said Moody's Associate Analyst
Carrie Sheffield.
"Medicare funding, the largest single revenue source for
most not-for-profit hospitals, is a main target of federal
deficit reduction plans," she added.
Rating activity for the not-for-profit healthcare sector in
2012 marked the seventh consecutive year in which downgrades
(40) outpaced upgrades (38) for a ratio of 1.05 to 1, Moody's
said.