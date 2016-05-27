BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
NEW YORK May 27 New issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market will slow to $5.15 billion in holiday-shortened week next week, with a near $1 billion sale by Pennsylvania dominating the calendar, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Pennsylvania will sell $990,550 million of general obligation debt in a competitive sale on Wednesday. A tranche of $355 million will be used for capital highway projects and the remaining $635.6 million will used to refund existing bonds.
U.S. financial markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. The week typically signals the start of a slower period for municipal bond issuance over the summer.
The $5.15 billion of new issuance next week includes notes as well as bonds. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Diane Craft)
* Dupont files for potential debt securities and common stock shelf offering; size not undisclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k64FSd) Further company coverage:
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage: