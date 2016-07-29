SAN FRANCISCO, July 29 Moody's Investors Service
placed the municipal debt ratings of 462 state and local
governments on review on Friday, after the agency recently
updated its rating methodology.
Approximately 12 percent of 4,000 state and local municipal
governments rated by Moody's may see a change to their ratings
within the next 90 days, the agency reported.
Of the more notable issuers under review for upgrade are San
Francisco and Los Angeles. Indianapolis and Philadelphia are
under review for possible downgrades. Thirteen state government
will be reviewed.
The new methodology was in part based on how municipal debt
obligations fared in a handful of recent bankruptcies.
Moody's expects most rating changes will be one-notch
movements, and some ratings could be confirmed at their current
level.
