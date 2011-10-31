WASHINGTON Oct 31 Real-time disclosure of the
credit ratings on debt in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal
bond market will be available in coming months, the board that
collects market data said on Monday.
But the ratings will initially come from only one agency.
"We expect that will launch before the end of this year
and will be a great furtherance of our mission to provide
critical information to investors," Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Chairman Alan Polsky said in a call with
reporters.
Along with writing the rules for the market, the board
collects and posts disclosures and trading information for
free on its website known as EMMA.
A little more than a year ago, the board announced that it
would also make credit rating agencies' assessments available
on the site. At the time, it had hoped for all three rating
agencies, or Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating
Organizations, to participate. But only one, Fitch Ratings,
has confirmed involvement.
"We will launch with one rating agency, possibly two, and
we have received inquiries from actually other NRSROs," MSRB
Executive Director Lynnette Kelly Hotchkiss told the call.
"They'll go into the normal development cycle, so it'll be a
year or another amount of time before the second phase of that
projects gets launched."
There are two other major rating agencies beside Fitch --
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Moody's Investors
Service.
NEXT: DEFINING 'ADVISER'
The board's technology staff has labored all year to
devise the best method for posting ratings immediately, Polsky
said.
"The ratings need to be updated, available, accurate,
real-time," he said. "There's a fair amount of testing that
goes on to make certain that that process has the integrity,
has what we need in order to be of the best use to investors."
The board, made up of bankers, broker-dealers, advisers
and issuers, has become a more centralized force in the
municipal bond market. It is seeking to post large amounts of
information about the debt that cities, counties, states and
authorities use to finance their capital works as the federal
government expands its responsibilities.
The financial reform law passed last summer, known as
Dodd-Frank for its congressional authors, put municipal
advisers under the board's realm of rulemaking. Since then,
the market has wrestled with exactly who can be considered an
adviser. The Securities and Exchange Commission, which
enforces the rules the board writes, is formulating a
definition.
"Specifically, because of the market expertise of the MSRB
board, we're putting together a list of traditional activities
of municipal advisers and we'll be sending that to the SEC
early this week," Hotchkiss said. "The thinking is that that
will help the SEC as they look at professionals in this market
and whether or not they are providing what are traditional
municipal adviser activities."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jan Paschal)