Feb 6 There were more upgrades of U.S. municipal credits than downgrades in 2011, although rating cuts increased during the last two quarters of the year, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday.

S&P said some muni sectors could draw more downgrades this year, adding that financial management will be a key determinant for rating direction.

"For the most part, we see governments and municipal enterprise organizations continuing to push ahead - difficult though it may be - with fiscal adjustments to protect their credit strength," the rating agency said.

S&P's 1.32 to 1 ratio of upgrades to downgrades contrasts with those of rivals Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. But unlike the other two agencies, S&P did not include downgrades of housing issues in its overall ratio.

For Moody's, the downgrade-to-upgrade ratio was 4.8 to 1. Fitch reported 268 downgrades last year versus 130 upgrades.

For S&P, housing issues had a downgrade-to-upgrade ratio of 26.05 to 1. That sector had cuts affecting government-supported issues following S&P's downgrade of the United States to AA-plus from AAA in August.

While the pace of downgrades increased in the second half of 2011, S&P said there were only six defaults last year among issues it rated.

"Contrary to several prominent media reports predicting more dire outcomes, credit quality in the municipal market was not in fact verging on collapse," S&P said in a report.

Heading into 2011, Wall Street analyst Meredith Whitney predicted local governments would default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt, but her vision has yet to materialize. (Reporting By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Grebler)