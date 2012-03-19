WASHINGTON, March 19 The Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Monday that recent financial struggles of
states and cities are creating the need for better disclosures
and record-keeping in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
The regulator pressed brokers, dealers and underwriters to
make more information available, out of concerns investors are
in the dark about risks involving bonds sold by state and local
governments.
It sent out a "risk alert" that many broker-dealers in the
market have not maintained "adequate written evidence" that they
have complied with laws intended to combat fraud or have ensured
that their employees are following regulations.
"To protect investors, it is important that broker-dealers
perform adequate due diligence to assess the financial and
operational condition of states and municipalities before
selling their securities to the public," the agency's compliance
director, Carlo di Florio, said in a statement.
The SEC, which is poised to release a sweeping report on
market conditions, also posted a bulletin describing the
investment risks of municipal bonds and the places where bond
buyers can find information
For the last few years, the federal government has ramped up
investor protections in the municipal bond market, an effort
that accelerated with the passage of the financial regulatory
overhaul known as the Dodd-Frank Act.
The SEC said on Monday that recent financial struggles of
states and cities are creating the need for better disclosures
and record-keeping.
For most of its history, the municipal bond market was
shrouded in mystery. Up until four years ago, disclosures such
as annual financial statements were stored at a handful of
repositories that would send investors paper copies of the
information, for a fee.
Now, investors can download many statements for free from a
centralized website run by the rulemaking board known as EMMA,
for Electronic Municipal Market Access.
Predictions of widespread municipal defaults, bankruptcy
filings, and statehouse budget battles have left investors and
political leaders eager for more information posted in a timely
manner. So, too, have concerns that institutional investors,
which employ analysts and pay for reports from rating agencies,
have an unfair advantage over individual buyers.
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Neil Stempleman)