NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. states and cities are urging regulators to let banks treat municipal bonds as liquid assets, arguing in a letter that munis are among the safest investments and "highly tradeable".

Regulators in September issued rules that banks must hold enough easy-to-sell assets in case of a crisis. Municipal bonds were not counted for inclusion in this buffer, although Federal Reserve staff said at the time they would work on a plan to eventually include the most liquid muni bonds.

"We urge your agencies to amend your recent decision to not treat municipal securities as High Quality Liquid Assets," said a letter, dated Oct. 16 and signed by organizations including the National Governors Association.

They urged the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to classify muni bonds as highly liquid if they are investment grade and have demonstrated reliable liquidity during times of economic stress.

The agencies should take account of issuer size, trading volume and size of the bond issue when determining how to class these bonds, the letter said.

States and cities have voiced concern that if their debt is not considered a liquid asset, banks will have less incentive to invest.

Retail investors are the largest holders in the $3.66 trillion municipal bond market. In the second quarter households held 44 percent of all outstanding municipal bonds, $1.6 trillion, while banks held $429.9 billion, or around 12 percent according to Federal Reserve data released last month.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York has lobbied on the issue, saying in September that excluding municipal bonds could cause a "chilling effect on infrastructure development".

The letter was signed by the National Governors Association, National Conference of State Legislators, Council of State Governments, National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, U.S. Conference of Mayors, International City/County Management Association and the Government Finance Officers Association.

