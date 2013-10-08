WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. states and local
governments are taking nearly a year to release annual financial
statements, according to a report released on Tuesday as federal
regulators crack the whip on giving municipal bond investors
timely information.
In the first half of 2013, issuers on average posted audited
financial statements 339 days after the close of their fiscal
years, according to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board,
the $3.7 trillion market's self-regulator.
That is exactly the same as in 2012, a full month longer
than it took in 2011 and roughly three times as long as federal
securities regulators would prefer. In 2010, the first year the
MSRB assembled the data, states and local governments posted
audited statements 329 days after the close the fiscal year.
Even unaudited reports are taking longer: 260 days so far in
2013 versus 249 in 2012, 222 in 2011, and 226 in 2010.
Tuesday's report comes amid a campaign by the Securities and
Exchange Commission to push issuers to post current and accurate
financial information.
In May the SEC charged Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with fraud
for misleading statements made by city officials about its
crumbling financial condition. The regulators said they were
forced to use those statements to determine fraud because
Harrisburg was remiss in filing annually required financial
information.
While there are no federal reporting deadlines, as there are
for publicly traded companies, and no penalties for late
filings, the SEC encourages municipal bond issuers to post
annual reports within 120 days of the end of their fiscal years.
Still, many issuers do not file audited financial reports
until they are preparing a new bond sale, the MSRB report
showed. Then they cram in years of information at once.
So far this year, these "catch-up" reports account for about
16.4 percent of the audited financial statements filed, compared
with 18.5 percent last year.
Until recently regulators and investors largely relied on a
private research firm, Merritt Research Services, to analyze the
speed of audits, using its database of more than 8,000 financial
reports.
Merritt, which measures the timeliness of reports somewhat
differently, recently said that in 2012 the median time for
states to turn in audited financial reports was 174 days after
the close of their fiscal years, nearly twice the time of their
corporate equivalents. For cities, the median was 171 days.
Richard Ciccarone, the firm's president, expects issuers to
speed up annual reports in light of the Harrisburg decision,
with the full effects becoming apparent in 2014 and 2015.