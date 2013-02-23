SAN FRANCISCO Feb 22 Moody's Investors Service placed the ratings of 40 local U.S. governments under review on Friday due to a lack of sufficient financial information and warned downgrades could follow.

The action affects approximately $354 million of outstanding debt, Moody's said in a statement, adding that "If the information is not received over the coming weeks, we will take appropriate rating action which could include the withdrawal or lowering of the ratings."

The governments are:

Adams & Lincoln Counties Consolidated School District 160-67 (Ritzville), Washington;

Anacortes, Washington and its Combined Utility Enterprise;

Anson Water District in Maine;

Barre, Massachusetts;

Beulah Public School District 27 in North Dakota;

Canton village in New York;

Choctaw, County in Mississippi;

Clark County Public Library District in Kentucky;

Clyde Park District in Illinois;

Colbert County, Alabama;

Downingtown borough, Pennsylvania;

East Columbia Basin Irrigation District in Washington;

East Wenatchee Water District in Washington;

Esopus Fire District in New York;

Essex Fells borough, New Jersey;

Evans, New York;

Garland County, Arkansas;

Hart County, Kentucky;

Humboldt General Hospital District in Nevada;

Ironton, Ohio's Sewer Enterprise;

Kenton County, Kentucky;

Lauderdale County, Alabama;

Lee County, Mississippi;

Lilburn, Georgia;

Lincoln, New Hampshire;

Little Miami Joint Fire District, Ohio;

Milford, New Hampshire;

Mount Pleasant village, Wisconsin;

Northshore Park & Recreation Service Area, Washington;

Port of Kalama, Washington;

Shoreline Water District, Washington;

Sugarcreek Township, Ohio;

Thurston County Fire Protection District 3, Washington;

Townsend, Massachusetts;

Valley View village, Ohio;

Warren County, Mississippi;

Winchester, Connecticut;

Yazoo City, Mississippi Electric Enterprise; and

York, Pennsylvania.