SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 The recent bankruptcy
filing by San Bernardino, California, underscores the financial
stress faced by cities in the state and the potential that more
might seek Chapter 9 protection from their creditors, Moody's
Investors Service said on Thursday.
San Bernardino is the third city in the most populous U.S.
state to file for bankruptcy since late June, following the
example of larger Stockton and the mountain resort town of
Mammoth Lakes.
The filings have many in the municipal debt field expecting
other financially distressed municipalities in California to
consider bankruptcy as a way to renege on obligations.
"San Bernardino's bankruptcy is not a sign of systemic risks
in the municipal market, but the filing does signal the level of
distress and potential for an increase in bankruptcy filings,
particularly among California cities," Moody's said in a report.
"The recent uptick in bankruptcy filings in California could
signify not only a lack of ability, but a lack of willingness to
pay debt service at the expense of other financial obligations,"
Moody's said.
If municipalities begin to view bankruptcy as a "palatable
solution" for financial troubles that would be a "major negative
paradigm shift for the municipal sector to the detriment of
bondholders," Moody's said.
"It may signal a diminution in the traditional stigma
attached to bankruptcy and a shift in how cities regard the
sanctity of debt service obligations."
(Reporting By Jim Christie; editing by M.D. Golan)