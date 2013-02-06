WASHINGTON Feb 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Service upgraded the ratings of U.S. municipal bonds at a higher
rate than downgrades in the final quarter of 2012, which helped
push the full year into positive territory.
The ratio of upgrades to downgrades was 1.61-to-1, the
agency said in a special report on Wednesday, adding there were
no defaults on the municipal bonds it rates in the final quarter
of 2012.
"With another year in the books, U.S. public finance again
proved to be a relatively stable sector," it said, noting at the
end of December, more than 40 percent of its public finance
ratings were "AA-" or higher.
"Widely publicized concerns about credit quality throughout
the sector notwithstanding, the actual degree of credit quality
erosion in public finance during the past two years was
minimal," it added.
The 2007-09 recession caused state and local revenues to
collapse, and organizations such as public universities and
hospitals to struggle financially. Even during the economic
recovery many issuers have faced fiscal and revenue problems,
which led analyst Meredith Whitney to warn of a rash of defaults
and bankruptcy filings. Her predictions have not been realized,
but they cast a long chill on the $3.7 trillion municipal bond
market.
For all of 2012, there were 1.27 upgrades to every
downgrade, mostly due to the third quarter when downgrades
outpaced upgrades.
S&P said that rating actions for state and local debt were
split near-evenly, while the "utilities sector continues to
benefit from its higher revenue-raising flexibility." The ratio
of upgrades to downgrades for utilities was 3.45-to-1, it said.
Altogether, nine issuers defaulted over the course of the
year - three state and local governments, three higher education
institutions, two healthcare providers and one utility.
In contrast, another ratings giant, Moody's Investors
Service, said last week it had downgraded a record amount of
municipal debt in 2012 and that over the year downgrades "vastly
outpaced" upgrades for states. For local government issuers,
there were 5.4 Moody's downgrades for every upgrade.