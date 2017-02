CHICAGO Aug 9 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will be examining the ratings of U.S. states and local governments in the context of federal funding cuts, a rating agency official said on Tuesday.

Steve Murphy, a S&P managing director, said more specifics were needed on the cuts, which won't be known until later this year.

"Where are the actual reductions going to be? Where will they hit and when?," Murphy told Reuters. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)