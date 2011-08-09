(Adds details, background)

CHICAGO Aug 9 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will be examining the ratings of U.S. states and local governments in the context of federal funding cuts, a rating agency official said on Tuesday.

Steve Murphy, an S&P managing director, said more specifics were needed on the cuts, which won't be known until later this year.

"Where are the actual reductions going to be? Where will they hit and when?," Murphy told Reuters.

He said it would be easy to peg states like Virginia and Maryland for having a heavy reliance on the federal government for employment and other matters. That, however, wouldn't be fair, he added.

Congress has until year end to find $1.5 trillion in spending cuts with a bicameral, bipartisan commission charged with identifying at least $1.2 trillion in savings by Nov. 23.

Both Virginia and Maryland are rated AAA by S&P, which said in a report released late on Monday that some states and local government may be able to keep their top ratings despite the agency's downgrade of the United States to AA-plus from AAA on Friday.

Murphy said federal funding cuts, which could impact military bases, healthcare services Medicare and Medicaid and other programs, can affect any state or local government regardless of their rating.

