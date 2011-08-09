(Adds details, background)
CHICAGO Aug 9 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services will be examining the ratings of U.S. states and local
governments in the context of federal funding cuts, a rating
agency official said on Tuesday.
Steve Murphy, an S&P managing director, said more specifics
were needed on the cuts, which won't be known until later this
year.
"Where are the actual reductions going to be? Where will
they hit and when?," Murphy told Reuters.
He said it would be easy to peg states like Virginia and
Maryland for having a heavy reliance on the federal government
for employment and other matters. That, however, wouldn't be
fair, he added.
Congress has until year end to find $1.5 trillion in
spending cuts with a bicameral, bipartisan commission charged
with identifying at least $1.2 trillion in savings by Nov. 23.
Both Virginia and Maryland are rated AAA by S&P, which said
in a report released late on Monday that some states and local
government may be able to keep their top ratings despite the
agency's downgrade of the United States to AA-plus from AAA on
Friday.
Murphy said federal funding cuts, which could impact
military bases, healthcare services Medicare and Medicaid and
other programs, can affect any state or local government
regardless of their rating.
