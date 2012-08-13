Aug 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services put
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania's A-rated general obligation debt on
watch for a possible downgrade on Mo nday, saying the city was on
track to have just $1 million in cash left on Dec. 31 after
paying off tax anticipation notes.
The city already received a two-month extension from lender
PNC Bank to repay $3 million in TANs that were set to mature on
Oct. 31, S&P said.
S&P analyst Hilary Sutton said in a statement that the
repayment could further exacerbate the city's already weak
liquidity, which could also worsen if its $12.2 million in
variable-rate debt accelerates.
Some of the city's problems stem from the county, where
collections of earned income tax has faltered and left
Wilkes-Barre short by about $2.5 million so far this year, S&P
said.
The city of about 41,500 had a budget of nearly $45 million
in fiscal year 2012.