Aug 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services put Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania's A-rated general obligation debt on watch for a possible downgrade on Mo nday, saying the city was on track to have just $1 million in cash left on Dec. 31 after paying off tax anticipation notes.

The city already received a two-month extension from lender PNC Bank to repay $3 million in TANs that were set to mature on Oct. 31, S&P said.

S&P analyst Hilary Sutton said in a statement that the repayment could further exacerbate the city's already weak liquidity, which could also worsen if its $12.2 million in variable-rate debt accelerates.

Some of the city's problems stem from the county, where collections of earned income tax has faltered and left Wilkes-Barre short by about $2.5 million so far this year, S&P said.

The city of about 41,500 had a budget of nearly $45 million in fiscal year 2012.