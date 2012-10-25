* SEC seeks some direct authority over issuers
* More uniformity could aid the muni market - Cross
CHICAGO Oct 25 Issuers in the U.S. municipal
bond market could be required to provide more information about
their finances and other matters as institutional investors
demand increased transparency for the $3.7 trillion market,
speakers at a bond lawyers conference said on Thursday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is eyeing
legislation that would allow it to set baseline disclosure
standards for states, cities, schools and other debt issuers.
The regulator also wants to require issuers to have audited
financial statements.
"The disclosure area is aimed not at super-detailed corporate
style...filing, but some baseline standards," said John Cross,
head of the SEC's Office of Municipal Securities, at the
National Association of Bond Lawyer's annual workshop.
He added that the SEC is also seeking some direct authority
over issuers instead of the current "awkward framework" where
the regulator uses its power over broker dealers in the market
to spur disclosure among issuers.
Under a SEC rule, underwriters are prohibited from
purchasing or selling a municipal security unless they have
determined the issuer has agreed to the initial and continuing
disclosure of certain information.
The financial struggles of states and cities that resulted
from the weak economy over the last several years have created a
desire for better disclosure and record-keeping.
In addition, high-profile defaults along with bankruptcy
filings by Alabama's Jefferson County and some California cities
have heightened concerns.
As for financial statements, Cross said more uniformity
could theoretically aid the muni market "because it would help
investors to achieve comparability" among issuers.
"Should this market face the circumstance of desiring more
institutional investors, more institutional investors will
desire more comparability in financial statements," Cross said.
The SEC appears to be readying the market for a potential
influx of new institutional investors. Cross, after the panel,
pointed to the example of Build America Bonds, the federally
subsidized debt issuers sold between 2009 and 2010.
The fact that BABs were taxable opened the door to more
institutional investors in the muni market, which has
traditionally been dominated by retail buyers wanting investment
income free from federal taxation.
Cross said institutions that bought BABs had higher
disclosure expectations than those individual buyers.
He disagreed with suggestions that the SEC's efforts toward
disclosure standard would drive certain issuers out of the
market.
"Indeed it's the opposite," he said during a panel
discussion on municipal securities law.
On Wednesday, Cross, who worked in the U.S. Treasury's
Office of Tax Policy before he was tapped for the SEC post in
August, said his office would be using a SEC report released in
July as a roadmap. The report endorsed by SEC commissioners
called for a deeper regulatory reach into the market.