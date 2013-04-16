By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, April 16
WASHINGTON, April 16 Investors in the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal bond market could soon face an
"Armageddon" if interest rates spike, a member of the Securities
and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
Commissioner Dan Gallagher told a roundtable of market
participants hosted by the SEC that recent bankruptcies in
California pose the threat of losses to bondholders.
"You tack that on to rising interest rates and we've got a
real Armageddon on our hands here," he said.
"The commission has to pay attention to both of these
issues. What role does the protector of investors have with
respect to bondholders getting wiped out who thought they were
buying inherently risk-free products?"
Both Stockton and San Bernardino in California are
considered tests of whether bondholders or pensioners will
absorb most of the pain when governments go broke.
Bondholders have traditionally been fully repaid their
principal in all major bankruptcies, but those California
cities, along with Jefferson County in Alabama, are likely to
break that tradition and impose some haircuts.
At the same time yields on the secondary market are edging
higher. On Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale for the
secondary market, the yield on top-rated 10-year bonds was 1.72
percent and the 30-year yield was 2.92 percent on Monday.
Both were above the record lows they touched in November
when 10-year bonds were at 1.47 percent and top-flight 30-year
bonds were at 2.47 percent, according to MMD.
When interest rates rise, investors could rush to the exits,
which could put the individual retail bond buyers who hold most
of the outstanding municipal bonds at risk, Gallagher said.
Many of those buyers are retired, relying on the debt's
monthly interest payments for income. Meanwhile, the secondary
market is fairly illiquid and only around 2 percent of the
outstanding debt is traded daily.
"We can debate around the edges about what role the
commission plays when it comes to systemic risk but for things
that are just so squarely in our jurisdiction this issue, exit
risk to retail investors when interest rates go up, is probably
the biggest thing I worry about," he said.
Speaking at the roundtable, Robert Auwerter, head of fixed
income at The Vanguard Group Inc., said he is considering how
investors will react to a sudden increase in interest rates.
"We may all be potentially trying to get through the door at
the same time to sell if there is a sharp spike in rates," he
said. "Liquidity, I would say, is the number one concern at my
shop."
The Government Accountability Office found in a study last
year that retail buyers tend to pay higher prices for bonds,
mostly because they do not have data and other details for
comparing prices.
Commissioner Elisse Walter is continuing to push for
investor protections in the market after a releasing a report
this summer that argued for providing individuals with more
access to bond information. At the roundtable, she suggested a
"best execution" rule for dealers similar to that used in the
corporate debt world and developing more advanced trading and
disclosure technology could provide investor protections.
"We all know what's coming when the interest rates rise
there is going to be a crushing impact on the value of these
securities," said Ric Edelman, chairman and chief executive at
Edelman Financial Services, referring to "the tsunami yield
curve."
"The markets will survive it but the individuals may not
survive it," he added. "That's where I think our primary
motivation and focus needs to be for the next couple of years."
Retail's interest in municipal debt has cooled slightly.
For six straight weeks the bond funds they favor have registered
net outflows, according to IPREO, while the Federal Reserve
recently reported that the municipal debt held by households at
the end of 2012 was the lowest since 2007 - $1.679 trillion.