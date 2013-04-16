By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, April 16 Investors in the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal bond market could soon face an
"Armageddon" if interest rates spike, a member of the Securities
and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
Commissioner Dan Gallagher told a roundtable of market
participants hosted by the SEC that recent bankruptcies in
California pose the threat of losses to bondholders.
"You tack that on to rising interest rates and we've got a
real Armageddon on our hands here," he said.
"The commission has to pay attention to both of these
issues. What role does the protector of investors have with
respect to bondholders getting wiped out who thought they were
buying inherently risk-free products?"
Both Stockton and San Bernardino in California are
considered tests of whether bondholders or pensioners will
absorb most of the pain when governments go broke.
Bondholders have traditionally been fully repaid their
principal in all major bankruptcies, but those California
cities, along with Jefferson County in Alabama, are likely to
break that tradition and impose some haircuts.
At the same time yields in the secondary market are edging
higher. On Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale for the
secondary market, the yield on top-rated 10-year bonds was 1.72
percent and the 30-year yield was 2.93 percent on Tuesday.
Both were above the record lows they touched in November
when 10-year bonds were at 1.47 percent and top-flight 30-year
bonds were at 2.47 percent, according to MMD.
When interest rates rise, investors could rush to the exits,
putting the individual retail bond buyers who hold most of the
outstanding municipal bonds at risk, Gallagher said.
"We can debate around the edges about what role the
commission plays when it comes to systemic risk but for things
that are just so squarely in our jurisdiction this issue, exit
risk to retail investors when interest rates go up, is probably
the biggest thing I worry about," he said.
In response to the financial crisis and deep recession of
2007-2009, the Federal Reserve cut official borrowing costs to
effectively zero. Officials are currently discussing when they
should taper off the stimulus program that has kept interest
rates across the United States low for years.
Looking into the future dealers, traders, brokers, advisers
regulators and issuers are asking themselves a question posed at
the roundtable by John Cross, head of the SEC's municipal
securities office: "How to address and manage the ultimate
unwind of the Fed's 'zero interest rates for as far as the eye
can see' policy?"
Robert Auwerter, head of fixed income at The Vanguard Group
Inc, told the roundtable, he is pondering how investors will
react to a sudden increase in interest rates.
"We may all be potentially trying to get through the door at
the same time to sell if there is a sharp spike in rates," he
said. "Liquidity, I would say, is the number one concern at my
shop."
Following the old adage of "what goes up must come down,"
Craig Noble, managing director and head of retail fixed income
at Wells Fargo Advisors, said he is telling clients that bonds
currently trading at a premium could go below par. But he said
"they will mature at par."
He added that "99.9 percent of our clients will get out of
the bonds at par, which is a tough lesson because they haven't
seen that for the last 20 years."
Likewise, Brad Winges, head of fixed income sales, trading
and underwriting for Piper Jaffray, said prices, which move
inversely to yields, will go down. Those drops will push
discounted bonds to what is known as their "de minimis" much
faster than investors expected. Holders of discounted bonds must
pay ordinary income tax on any amounts beyond the de minimis.
"Prices are going to start algorithmically dropping as the
de minimis starts coming into play," he said. "That has not come
into play significantly because, historically, we've been in a
bull market for a very, very long time."
LOOKING OUT FOR RETAIL
The municipal bond market is largely illiquid and most bonds
do not trade on a daily basis. In many cases, individual
investors buy and hold the debt - according to Federal Reserve
data they have 45 percent of all outstanding municipal bonds -
to use the interest payments as income.
Major shifts in interest rates and prices will threaten
smaller-scale retail buyers, said Ric Edelman, chairman and
chief executive at Edelman Financial Services, referring to "the
tsunami yield curve."
"We all know what's coming when the interest rates rise
there is going to be a crushing impact on the value of these
securities," he added. "The markets will survive it, but the
individuals may not survive it ... That's where I think our
primary motivation and focus needs to be for the next couple of
years."
Retail's interest in municipal debt has cooled slightly. For
six straight weeks the bond funds they favor have registered net
outflows, according to IPREO, while the Federal Reserve recently
reported that municipal debt held by households at the end of
2012 was the lowest since 2007 - $1.679 trillion.
The Government Accountability Office found in a study last
year that retail buyers tend to pay higher prices for bonds,
mostly because they do not have data and other details for
comparing prices.
Commissioner Elisse Walter is continuing to push for
investor protections in the market after a releasing a report
this summer that argued for providing individuals with more
access to bond information. At the roundtable, she suggested a
"best execution" rule for dealers similar to that used in the
corporate debt market and developing more advanced trading and
disclosure technology could provide protection for investors.