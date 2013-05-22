BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON May 22 The city of South Miami, Florida, defrauded investors by not disclosing problems with the tax-exempt status of two conduit bond deals that were used to finance a mixed-use retail and parking structure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.
The SEC said the city agreed to settle the fraud charges and retain an independent third-party consultant to oversee its municipal bond disclosures.
South Miami's city manager was not immediately available to comment on the charges.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.