WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 30 The U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission has fined 22 municipal bond underwriting
firms more than $4 million for selling bonds with offering
documents that contained false statements or omissions, the
securities regulator said on Wednesday.
The action relates to activities between 2010 and 2014 and
is part of the agency's increased focus on the U.S. municipal
bond market, where disclosure and pricing practices are often
inconsistent and not monitored as actively as in other markets.
The SEC, which levied the fines under a program allowing
underwriters to self-report material misstatements in such
documents, said the firms did not admit or deny its findings.
The omissions and false statements were related to bond
issuers' compliance with continuing disclosure obligations, the
SEC said, adding that the firms "failed to conduct adequate due
diligence to identify the misstatements and omissions."
The largest fine imposed in Wednesday's action was $500,000
levied against PNC Capital Markets. UBS Financial
Services, a unit of UBS Group AG was fined $480,000
and UMB Bank, a unit of UMB Financial Corp, was fined
$420,000, the SEC said.
UBS said it was "pleased to have resolved this industry-wide
matter with the SEC." PNC Capital and UMB did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
In August, the SEC fined brokerage firm Edward Jones more
than $20 million to settle claims that it had overcharged retail
customers in new municipal bonds sales between 2009 and 2012.
The case was the SEC's first against an underwriter for
pricing-related fraud in the primary market for municipal
securities.
