WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday charged the California city of
Victorville, along with an airport authority, a city official
and underwriters Kinsell, Newcomb & De Dios, with defrauding
investors by inflating the value of the property used to secure
a 2008 bond offering.
It also said the underwriter had misused more than $2.7
million of bond proceeds to "keep itself afloat."
The commission is seeking the return of ill-gotten gains and
other penalties from all defendants.
The bonds were issued to refinance debt for airport hangar
construction and other redevelopment projects, according to the
SEC.