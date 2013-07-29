WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission pressed ahead on Monday with a crackdown on
the municipal bond market, with landmark fraud charges that
alleged an Indiana school district and its underwriter lied
about financial information.
The West Clark Community Schools district failed to submit
statutorily required annual reports or notices for a 2005 bond
issue and then, in an official statement for a 2007 bond sale
underwritten by City Securities Corporation, said it had
complied with disclosure obligations, the SEC said. Official
statements summarize new bond sales for investors.
City Securities did not follow up on ensuring West Clark
made the disclosures, the commission added.
"This is the first time the SEC has charged a municipal
issuer with falsely claiming in a bond offering's official
statement that it was fully compliant with the annual disclosure
obligations it agreed to in prior offerings," said Andrew
Ceresney, co-director of the SEC's enforcement division.
He added these were the first charges against an underwriter
and its principal for not doing the necessary research to attest
to the truthfulness of an official statement.
The SEC also alleged City Securities and its public finance
chief, Randy Ruhl, provided "improper gifts and gratuities to
representatives of municipal bond issuers, and then wound up
charging these and other expenses back to the issuers."
The gifts included "multi-day golf trips and tickets to
various sporting events," according to the SEC.
West Clark consented to a cease-and-desist order, began
adopting written policies on its obligations and will provide
annual training to bond-related personnel.
City Securities, without admitting or denying the charges,
paid nearly $580,000: $279,446 in disgorgement and prejudgment
interest and $300,000 as a penalty. The corporation is reviewing
its policies and also agreed to cease and desist, the SEC said.
Ruhl, who also did not admit or deny the findings, agreed to
cease and desist, pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of
$20,320 and a penalty of $18,155. He is also permanently
disbarred from working with brokers, dealers, advisers, transfer
agents or credit rating agencies, according to the SEC.
The charges resemble the precedent-setting case against
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, earlier this year. In that instance,
the SEC said the city failed to file financial disclosures, or
was tardy. It then charged the city with fraud for making
allegedly misleading statements outside of disclosure documents.
Ten days ago, the SEC charged Miami, Florida, for masking
budget deficits in bond documents. It has also charged South
Miami with fraud for not disclosing problems with the tax-exempt
status of two deals, and Victorville, California, for inflating
the value of property used to secure a bond sale. In March, it
settled with Illinois for misleading investors about employee
pension problems, the second time ever that it charged a state.
In most of those cases, though, the commission focused on
public entities and their officials. But in May it also agreed
to a record fine with a former investment banker for breaking
rules against influence peddling to win bond underwriting
business.