WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pressed ahead on Monday with a crackdown on the municipal bond market, with landmark fraud charges that alleged an Indiana school district and its underwriter lied about financial information.

The West Clark Community Schools district failed to submit statutorily required annual reports or notices for a 2005 bond issue and then, in an official statement for a 2007 bond sale underwritten by City Securities Corporation, said it had complied with disclosure obligations, the SEC said. Official statements summarize new bond sales for investors.

City Securities did not follow up on ensuring West Clark made the disclosures, the commission added.

"This is the first time the SEC has charged a municipal issuer with falsely claiming in a bond offering's official statement that it was fully compliant with the annual disclosure obligations it agreed to in prior offerings," said Andrew Ceresney, co-director of the SEC's enforcement division.

He added these were the first charges against an underwriter and its principal for not doing the necessary research to attest to the truthfulness of an official statement.

The SEC also alleged City Securities and its public finance chief, Randy Ruhl, provided "improper gifts and gratuities to representatives of municipal bond issuers, and then wound up charging these and other expenses back to the issuers."

The gifts included "multi-day golf trips and tickets to various sporting events," according to the SEC.

West Clark consented to a cease-and-desist order, began adopting written policies on its obligations and will provide annual training to bond-related personnel.

City Securities, without admitting or denying the charges, paid nearly $580,000: $279,446 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest and $300,000 as a penalty. The corporation is reviewing its policies and also agreed to cease and desist, the SEC said.

Ruhl, who also did not admit or deny the findings, agreed to cease and desist, pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of $20,320 and a penalty of $18,155. He is also permanently disbarred from working with brokers, dealers, advisers, transfer agents or credit rating agencies, according to the SEC.

The charges resemble the precedent-setting case against Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, earlier this year. In that instance, the SEC said the city failed to file financial disclosures, or was tardy. It then charged the city with fraud for making allegedly misleading statements outside of disclosure documents.

Ten days ago, the SEC charged Miami, Florida, for masking budget deficits in bond documents. It has also charged South Miami with fraud for not disclosing problems with the tax-exempt status of two deals, and Victorville, California, for inflating the value of property used to secure a bond sale. In March, it settled with Illinois for misleading investors about employee pension problems, the second time ever that it charged a state.

In most of those cases, though, the commission focused on public entities and their officials. But in May it also agreed to a record fine with a former investment banker for breaking rules against influence peddling to win bond underwriting business.