BRIEF-Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
Nov 7 Data group Markit is launching a pricing service for U.S. municipal bonds, a sprawling $3.7 trillion, fixed-income market with tens of thousands of lightly traded individual securities.
The company said last week it will compile data from many sources and calculate pricing estimates for 900,000 tax-free securities rated Baa3/BBB minus and higher.
Markit's muni estimates will include factors such as the financial health of issuers and how each bond's proceeds were being used by borrowers, according to a news release.
"The muni market, like the corporate market, has experienced a dislocation between credit ratings and credit spreads," Kevin Gould, president of Markit North America, said in a statement.
Markit's rivals in pricing evaluations of munis, which investment firms use to value portfolios, prepare client statements and conduct research, include Standard & Poor's MHP.N and the Thomson Reuters Pricing Service of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.N). (Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators handed down a 68 million euro ($72.4 million) fine to world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies and two of its peers on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel in recycling of car batteries.