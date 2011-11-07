Nov 7 Data group Markit is launching a pricing service for U.S. municipal bonds, a sprawling $3.7 trillion, fixed-income market with tens of thousands of lightly traded individual securities.

The company said last week it will compile data from many sources and calculate pricing estimates for 900,000 tax-free securities rated Baa3/BBB minus and higher.

Markit's muni estimates will include factors such as the financial health of issuers and how each bond's proceeds were being used by borrowers, according to a news release.

"The muni market, like the corporate market, has experienced a dislocation between credit ratings and credit spreads," Kevin Gould, president of Markit North America, said in a statement.

Markit's rivals in pricing evaluations of munis, which investment firms use to value portfolios, prepare client statements and conduct research, include Standard & Poor's MHP.N and the Thomson Reuters Pricing Service of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.N). (Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Dan Grebler)