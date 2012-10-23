SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday revised its outlook on South Brunswick Township, New Jersey's general obligation bonds to negative from stable, citing the municipality's budget troubles.

"We revised the outlook based on our assessment of the township's significant decline in reserves and ongoing budgetary pressures stemming from ongoing tax appeals, the weakened economy and rising expenditure costs compounded by the current board's resistance to recent annual property tax rate increases, even where permissible, to aid in offsetting these rising costs," Danielle Leonardis, an S&P credit analyst, said in a statement.

The credit ratings agency affirmed its 'AA' long-term rating and underlying rating on the township's general obligation debt and assigned its 'AA' long-term rating to the township's series 2012 GO bonds.

S&P also revised its outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its 'AA' rating on New Jersey's Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority GO debt based on a weak-link approach of its participants' underlying credit quality.

"South Brunswick Township's underlying rating is the lowest of any of the participants," according to S&P.