WASHINGTON Aug 31 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said on Wednesday it will downgrade less than one third of bond anticipation notes under its new process for assessing short-term municipal debt that is repaid with proceeds from future bond or note sales.

When it released a draft of the new criteria, it anticipated that approximately one-third of the 250 notes it rates would be downgraded, but revisions to its methodology, which became effective on Wednesday, will drop the number.

Under the revisions, S&P would look at the type of debt to be used to retire the notes and link the notes to that debt's long-term rating.

The rating agency decided to change its criteria after two years of disruptions in the capital markets created occasional illiquidity and credit crunches for the issuers in the $3.8 trillion U.S. municipal bond market. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrea Ricci)