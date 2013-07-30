BRIEF-Linn Energy successfully completes financial restructuring
* Linn Energy - through restructuring, Linn has reduced debt by more than $5 billion to total debt of $1.012 billion
WASHINGTON, July 30 Rating trends across the U.S. public finance sector were "decidedly positive" in the second quarter, despite the default by Detroit, Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said in a report showing that its upgrades of municipal debt outpaced downgrades.
The credit ratings agency said that it upgraded 194 ratings and only downgraded 94 during the second quarter - the third straight quarter in which municipal debt upgrades outpaced downgrades.
It added that Detroit, Michigan, which recently filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, accounted for five of the seven defaults in the quarter. Fritch, Texas, and West Penn Allegheny Healthy System in Pennsylvania also defaulted on their debt.
Feb 28 Toronto-based retail operator YM Inc is preparing to submit an offer for the intellectual property of The Wet Seal LLC, as the 55-year-old U.S. teen retailer grapples with its second bankruptcy in the past two years, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Feb 28 A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling Singaporean oilfield services firm, filed for U.S. bankruptcy as it ran short of cash due to a lingering downturn in the oil-and-gas industry.