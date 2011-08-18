UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
CHICAGO Aug 18 The U.S. Budget Control Act of 2011 could affect Standard & Poor's view of municipal credit quality, the rating agency said on Thursday.
"In our opinion, the longer-term deficit reduction framework adopted as part of the BCA could undermine the already fragile economic recovery and complicate aspects of state and local government fiscal management," said S&P analyst Gabriel Petek, in a statement.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement