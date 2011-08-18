CHICAGO Aug 18 The U.S. Budget Control Act of 2011 could affect Standard & Poor's view of municipal credit quality, the rating agency said on Thursday.

"In our opinion, the longer-term deficit reduction framework adopted as part of the BCA could undermine the already fragile economic recovery and complicate aspects of state and local government fiscal management," said S&P analyst Gabriel Petek, in a statement.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)