(Recasts, adds details, background)

CHICAGO Aug 18 The U.S. budget deal approved last month could affect municipal credit quality, Standard & Poor's warned on Thursday, saying that its views on certain muni issuers could weaken.

S&P, which cut its top-tier AAA credit ratings on the United States earlier this month on concerns that the budget deal fell short on reducing the deficit, said the longer-term measures of the deal will likely have an uneven impact on state and local governments.

The U.S. Budget Control Act of 2011 calls for at least $2.1 trillion in deficit savings over 10 years and creates a bipartisan joint House and Senate Committee to recommend further cuts by late November.

"In our opinion, the longer-term deficit reduction framework adopted as part of the BCA could undermine the already fragile economic recovery and complicate aspects of state and local government fiscal management," S&P analyst Gabriel Petek said in a statement.

S&P said such an outcome could potentially weaken its view of certain issuers in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.

S&P said its initial analysis of plans to reduce the nation's deficit by as much as $2.4 trillion by 2021 indicates that material reductions in federal funding to states, cities and other local governments are unlikely to take place before 2013.

That timeline would provide the governments ample notice to adjust their budgets -- a move that "could prove important in the maintenance of their credit quality," S&P said.

The ratings agency said the impact on states will largely rest with the results of the joint Congressional committee charged with recommending funding reductions. As for local governments, which largely rely on state and local revenue sources, federal spending reductions could constrain economic recovery or jeopardize special projects that depend on U.S. funding.

Still, S&P said it expects many state and local governments to be "better poised to manage federal cuts to their grant funding" as the initial federal cuts appear to be smaller in magnitude than the drop in revenue the governments experienced during the 2007-2009 recession.

While the downgrade of the United States' rating to AA-plus resulted in commensurate downgrades of a slew of muni debt directly linked to the country, including pre-refunded bonds secured with U.S. Treasuries and certain housing bonds, S&P has said that some state and local governments could remain at the AAA rating level. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)