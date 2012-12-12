WASHINGTON Dec 12 Investors in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market could have easier access to information about new issues, with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board on Wednesday proposing to make preliminary official statements more readily available.

The statements, which are released to describe the proposed sale before the interest rates or offering prices are set, would be posted to the board's central disclosure site known as EMMA to help investors "make informed decisions about purchasing a new offering," said MSRB Executive Director Lynnette Kelly in a statement.

In its proposal, the board asks that underwriters submit the statements by the end of the day they receive them from the issuer. Those would be collected and posted to a centralized database. Issuers, however, could restrict the posting of the statement until the time of the first trade of their bonds.

The board, a self-regulatory organization made up of bankers, advisers and issuers, is seeking comments on the proposal until Feb. 8.