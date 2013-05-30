SAN FRANCISCO May 30 U.S. states will slow
their pace of borrowing as they adhere to tight budgets amid
concerns over federal austerity measures, Moody's Investors
Service said in a report on Thursday.
"Legal debt limitations, state-level austerity spending, and
anti-debt sentiment have reduced states' appetite for new money
borrowing," said Baye Larsen, a Moody's vice president and
senior analyst.
"Additionally, debt plans have been influenced by
uncertainty regarding federal fiscal policy and the impact of
federal budget austerity on the national economy," Larsen said.
The rating agency added that it expects states will continue
to defer debt plans until the effect of efforts to balance the
federal budget are better understood.
Growth in debt issuance by U.S. states slowed to 1.3 percent
in 2012, well below the 7 percent average annual growth of the
past 10 years and the recent peak of 10 percent in 2009, Moody's
said.
The combined amount of net tax-supported debt for the 50
states increased to $516 billion last year from $510 billion in
2011, the rating agency said.
Moody's said the largest contributors to growth in net
tax-supported state debt last year were California,
Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington, each adding between $1.2
billion and $1.7 billion in debt.
Meanwhile, seven states saw notable declines in net
tax-supported debt, Moody's said.
"On a dollar basis, the largest decreases were in Arizona,
Florida, Illinois and New York," the rating agency said. "On a
percentage basis, Kansas and Utah saw the largest declines, at 8
percent and 7 percent, respectively."
Connecticut, Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Jersey and New York
have the highest net tax-supported debt per capita, Moody's
said, adding that state debt service costs rose by 3 percent
last year, compared with 8.6 percent growth in 2011.