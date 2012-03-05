SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday it lowered its issuer credit rating on Stockton, California to a selective default level of 'SD' from 'CC' after the financially troubled city missed some debt service payments due on March 1.

The move follows S&P's decision last week to lower its issuer credit rating on the city further into speculative grade territory to 'CC' from 'BB'. S&P made the move after Stockton's leaders voted to suspend about $2 million in payments on some of its lease revenue bonds as part of a plan to restructure its finances to avert bankruptcy.

The plan also calls for Stockton, a city of 292,000 about 85 miles east of San Francisco, to bring its major bond holders, bond insurers, employees and retired employees into mediation for up to 90 days. The city will try to obtain concessions in the face of a budget shortfall seen at, in a best case scenario, $20 million.

The mediation is required by a new state law approved after Vallejo, California's 2008 bankruptcy. The law may help Stockton avoid a trip to bankruptcy court. If the city, however, does not obtain the concessions it needs to bolster its finances it will still have the option to declare bankruptcy.

If Stockton does declare bankruptcy, it will become the biggest U.S. city to take that drastic and rare step. Located in California's farm-rich Central Valley, Stockton's revenue has plummeted in recent years as its housing market became one of the weakest in the nation. Its city manager recently said finances have suffered from two decades of mismanagement.

Along with its downgrade, S&P said in a statement it maintained its 'CC' issue ratings on certain series of Stockton's appropriation-backed obligations and pension obligation bonds and the Stockton Public Financing Authority or Stockton Redevelopment Agency.

The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning they could be downgraded. (Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Andrew Hay)