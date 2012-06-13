SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Stockton, California,
faces a growing likelihood of defaulting on some of its debt
obligations as the conclusion of confidential talks with its
creditors aimed at averting bankruptcy nears, Moody's Investors
Service said in a statement on Wednesday.
Stockton is in mediation with its creditors, trying to
obtain concessions to help close a $26 million budget gap before
the July 1 start of its fiscal year. If the city, located 85
miles east of San Francisco in California's Central Valley,
cannot obtain sufficient concessions by the end of June, it may
file for bankruptcy.
"The city's ratings, even on secured obligations, could be
subject to further downgrades in a bankruptcy," Moody's said.
