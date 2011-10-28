(Adds byline, details, new paragraphs 4-8)
By Joan Gralla
NEW YORK Oct 28 Some 23 municipal tobacco bond
issues could face rating downgrades after Standard & Poor's put
them on CreditWatch with negative implications on Friday.
States, counties and cities have sold billions of dollars
of bonds backed by payments that cigarette manufacturers agreed
to make to help cover the healthcare costs of ailing smokers.
S&P said it extended its assumption that the amount of
cigarettes sold will fall by 3.5 percent for another year.
It also said that the disputed payments owed by so-called
participating manufacturers of cigarettes will rise to 15
percent of the total owed by cigarette makers from 10 percent.
The term participating manufacturers refers to the
companies that settled their liability for health care costs by
signing a 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with almost all
states.
Lower tobacco sales and a higher level of disputed payments
could reduce the amount states gain from the settlement with
cigarette makers and make their tobacco bonds less attractive.
"Going forward Philip Morris USA could continue to dispute
its portion by paying into the disputed account," the credit
agency said. This Marlboro-maker is an arm of Altria (MO.N).
Not every cigarette-maker agreed to the more than $200
billion settlement with states.
"We lowered our recovery assumptions to 50 percent to 75
percent from 80 percent to 90 percent of the original disputed
amounts in our nonparticipating manufacturer adjustment
liquidity stress," S&P added.
An S&P spokesman was not immediately available to say how
many billions of dollars of bonds were impacted. Issues placed
on CreditWatch include sizable offerings from California, Iowa,
Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Ohio, Virginia
and West Virginia.
The Tobacco Securitization of Northern California Corp was
impacted, along with issues sold by a number of counties and
cities around the nation. For details, click on [nN1E79R121].
