WASHINGTON Nov 5 Trading of U.S. municipal
bonds seized up in the third quarter, with the number of trades
down 25.4 percent from a year earlier and the total par amount
falling 18.6 percent from the third quarter of 2013, according
to data released by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board on
Wednesday.
Trading was also down from the previous quarter, falling 9.1
percent measured by dollar amount and 2.3 percent measured by
how many times debt changed hands.
Altogether, $671.8 billion of bonds changed hands in 2.19
million trades, the board found using its central trade
reporting system, Electronic Municipal Market Access.
Both the primary and secondary markets have slowed in 2014
from last year, with issuance running 6.1 percent below 2013
volume. A record-setting Puerto Rico junk deal
provided traders in the $3.7 trillion municipal market with some
fodder early in the year and dominated the first half of the
year.
Buying in the secondary market especially fell off during
the third quarter, with the average daily par amount of
purchases dropping to $5.2 billion from $6.2 billion in the
third quarter of 2013.
In the third quarter, though, Texas tax notes maturing in
2015 were the most traded by par amount and New York City Water
Finance Authority revenue bonds saw the highest number of
trades.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)