BRIEF-Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 mln
* Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mca50r Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it revised its outlook on all Arizona Board of Regents debt issued for the University of Arizona to negative from stable due to concerns over its finances and funding.
Total debt for the university is $1.146 billion, S&P said in a statement.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that during the next two years, the university may issue debt that may pressure its financial resource and debt burden ratios, which we already consider low for the rating category," said S&P credit analyst Carlotta Mills. "The outlook also reflects our view of the risk that the university may not be able to return to positive operations given the drop in state funds."
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded 24.82 percent of the $28 billion of seven-year government debt supply it offered to U.S. primary dealers, their largest share at a seven-year note auction since October, Treasury data showed.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.