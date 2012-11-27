Nov 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it revised its outlook on all Arizona Board of Regents debt issued for the University of Arizona to negative from stable due to concerns over its finances and funding.

Total debt for the university is $1.146 billion, S&P said in a statement.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that during the next two years, the university may issue debt that may pressure its financial resource and debt burden ratios, which we already consider low for the rating category," said S&P credit analyst Carlotta Mills.

"The outlook also reflects our view of the risk that the university may not be able to return to positive operations given the drop in state funds," Mills added.

S&P also assigned its long-term 'AA' rating to the board of regents' series 2012C system revenue refunding bonds and taxable series 2012D system revenue refunding bonds issued for the university.

Additionally, S&P affirmed its long-term 'AA' rating and underlying rating on the board's system revenue bonds and its long-term 'AA-' rating and underlying rating on the board's certificates of participation and Stimulus Plan for Economic and Educational Development bonds, both issued for the University of Arizona.

The university's debt includes $422 million of state-supported certificates of participation, $499 million of revenue bonds, $187 million of Stimulus Plan for Economic and Educational Development debt and $37 million in capital leases.