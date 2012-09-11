Sept 11 If Moody's Investors Service strips the
United States of its triple-A credit rating, a possibility the
rating agency warned of on Tuesday, the ratings of three states
and dozens of local governments could also be affected.
Moody's put federal officials on notice that unless they
agree on a plan to tame the nation's debt load, the U.S.'s
rating could be downgraded a notch to Aa1 next year.
A downgrade could negatively affect the Aaa ratings of
states, cities, counties, school districts and other debt
issuers that Moody's has identified as having substantial links
to the U.S. government in terms of federal employment and
procurement, and Medicaid, the state and federal funded
healthcare program for the poor.
"If the U.S. rating is downgraded then we have to answer the
question, 'which states and local governments have enough links
to the U.S. government so that their ratings should not be
higher,'" said Naomi Richman, a Moody's analyst.
A previous downgrade warning for the nation in 2011
triggered a review of a slew of municipal credits by Moody's,
which in December finalized negative outlooks on the Aaa ratings
for Maryland, New Mexico and Virginia, along with 36 local
governments. The rating agency at that time noted those issuers
would not likely retain their top ratings should the United
States be downgraded.
But Moody's analysts said on Tuesday that downgrades would
not be automatic and would instead occur on a case-by-case
basis.
Most of the local governments are in Maryland and Virginia,
which have large concentrations of federal workers and companies
that do business with the U.S. government. Others are in Texas,
Colorado, Alabama, Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and
New Mexico.
Bob Kurtter, a Moody's analyst, said some muni ratings may
be under pressure even if the United States retains its triple-A
rating and slashes its budget. For example, deep federal defense
spending cuts could negatively affect Maryland and Virginia, he
said. On the other hand, federal officials could decide instead
to drastically reduce spending on social programs, which would
affect other muni credits.
The impact of federal spending cuts could also spread to
muni credits that are rated below Aaa, Richman said.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' downgrade of the United
States to AA-plus with a negative outlook from AAA in August
2011 did not result in any negative outlooks or rating cuts for
top-rated states and local governments, according to Steve
Murphy, an S&P managing director.
However, he said the rating agency will be examining how
future federal spending reductions will affect municipal debt
issuers once details of those cuts are known.