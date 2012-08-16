Aug 16 Issuers across the $3.7 trillion U.S.
municipal bond market are continuing to turn their backs on
variable-rate demand obligations as banking regulations change
and interest rates scrape bottom, Moody's Investors Service said
in a report released on Thursday.
The variable-rate market contracted 6 percent to $282
billion in the first half of 2012, continuing a "35 percent
contraction that began in early 2009," Moody's found.
"For over three years, this market has seen a near
continuous month-over-month reduction in the outstanding par
amount," Moody's said, in contrast with the steady level of
outstanding debt in the municipal bond market as a whole.
Variable-rate debt accounted for only 2 percent of total
municipal bond issuance in the first half of the year, the
lowest share in the last 12 years and well below the 8 percent
average since 2000.
Many issuers are "opting for less-complicated traditional
fixed-rate debt to take advantage of historically low interest
rates," said Moody's Vice President Thomas Jacobs in a
statement, noting a trend that began in 2009.
Meanwhile, new regulatory requirements in banking "are
limiting trading activities and increasing capital and liquidity
requirements," and reducing the number of institutions that can
provide support facilities for the obligations.
Many bank facilities are expiring in the next year and half,
and banks are looking into whether they will renew the
commitments given the new capital requirements under the Basel
III regulatory regime.
Issuers use the facilities as lines of credit if remarketing
of the debt, usually on a weekly basis, fails to find new
borrowers. A failed remarketing and draw on a facility can
result in elevated interest costs, Moody's said.
Moody's found, as well, that the "market share by European
bank facility providers has continued to erode as issuers and
investors sought reduced exposure to the ongoing European debt
crisis."
This year the rating agency downgraded many credit and
liquidity support providers - including the largest providers,
Bank of America and Citibank.
As of July, downgraded banks supported one-fifth of the
variable-rates that Moody's rates.
"We anticipate this share will decrease throughout 2012 as
some issuers look to substitute with higher rated banks or
refinance their VRDOs with debt structures that do not require
credit or liquidity support," it said.