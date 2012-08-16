Aug 16 Issuers across the $3.7 trillion U.S.
municipal bond market are continuing to turn their backs on
variable-rate demand obligations as banking regulations change
and interest rates scrape bottom, according to a report released
on Thursday by Moody's Investors Service.
Many issuers are "opting for less-complicated traditional
fixed-rate debt to take advantage of historically low interest
rates," said Moody's Vice President Thomas Jacobs in a
statement, about a trend that began in 2009.
Meanwhile, new regulatory requirements in banking "are
limiting trading activities and increasing capital and liquidity
requirements," and reducing the number of institutions that can
provide support facilities for the obligations.
Moody's found that "market share by European bank facility
providers has continued to erode as issuers and investors sought
reduced exposure to the ongoing European debt crisis," as well.