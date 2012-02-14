Washington Feb 14 Brokers, dealers and lawyers in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market are ratcheting up pressure on federal regulators to change the "Volcker Rule," saying the proposal could drive up costs for bond sellers, cause liquidity problems and threaten certain bond transactions.

Named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, the rule was included in the Dodd-Frank financial reform law to rein in risk-taking among banks. Federal regulators are currently negotiating how they will implement the rule, beginning in July.

Last month, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board said the definition of which state and local government debt would be exempt from the rule was too narrow and would "bifurcate" the market, creating two types of bond issues that would have to follow different rules.

Industry groups responded in kind this week. The Bond Dealers of America said in a letter to federal regulators on Tuesday that the definition would only exempt 60 percent of the municipal market from the rule, creating "disparate treatment" of debt.

"This bifurcation simply does not make sense and will unnecessarily and severely damage the value of these municipal securities and increase costs to their issuers," it wrote.

In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, the National Association of Bond Lawyers said numerous issues would be excluded.

"By limiting the municipal security exemption to 'obligations of any state or of any political subdivision thereof,' the exemption in the proposed rule excludes the securities of many types of municipal issuers," the group wrote.

Among those issuers are electric, water, sewer or natural gas utility authorities, flood control districts, community development districts and transportation authorities. The lawyers' group also noted that conduit bonds "provide financing for non-profit health, educational and other entities as well as for economic development projects."

The bond dealers added that the "proposed rule would remove a significant number of liquidity providers from the market," the value of the 40 percent of municipal securities that would fall under the rule "will decline and will become volatile," and investors "will be tangibly harmed."

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the bond market trade group, on Monday said the failure to exempt all municipal bonds "will create tremendous confusion, decrease liquidity and increase price volatility in the municipal securities market."

The dealers and SIFMA also questioned how special financing vehicles known as tender option bond trusts will be treated under the rule, saying they would be considered akin to hedge funds and private equity funds under the current proposal. A tender option bond trust is typically made up of tax-exempt debt from one issuer.

The bond dealers group asked that any trust with assets that are entirely invested in "any of the obligations that are excluded from the proprietary trading prohibitions should also be excluded."

Tender option bonds, meanwhile, allow their holders to force the issuers to buy back the debt.

"Regulators should also exempt tender option bond transactions - tender option bonds are economically similar to other arrangements that are exempt from the Volcker Rule, such as repurchase agreements or securities lending transactions," SIFMA said. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Kenneth Barry)