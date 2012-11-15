SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 Benchmark yields on tax-free U.S. municipal bonds fell to new lows on Thursday as investors concerned about the outlook for tax hikes and nervous about the stock market snapped up the debt.

The 30-year yield fell to an all-time low for a sixth consecutive session, dropping five basis points from Wednesday's low to end at 2.55 percent on Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale.

The 10-year yield dropped three basis points, to a record low 1.51 percent.